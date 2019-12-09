MTB blames Bachegowda for defeat in Hoskote

M T B Nagaraj the BJP candidate for bypolls to Hosakote Assembly constituency in the bypolls, has blamed BJP Lok Sabha member Bachegowda for his defeat.

"Bachegowda did not work in my favour since his son, Sharath, was in the fray. The leaders should take action against the Lok Sabha member who worked against the party," Nagaraj told reporters on Monday.

He said that he wholeheartedly accepts the verdict of the people but wanted the party to punish those who worked against him. He said he had discussed his defeat with chief minister and that he had not been promised any post. "I will decide my further course of action depending on the response of the party leaders," Nagaraj said.