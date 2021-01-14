Munirathna jumps to CM Yediyurappa's defence

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 14 2021, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 01:34 ist
BJP's Munirathna Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after BJP MLA Munirathna was denied a Cabinet berth, the RR Nagar legislator jumped to the defence of CM, asking MLAs to refrain from complaining about Yediyurappa.

"It is not right to speak ill of the party or its leaders. Making such comments is in poor taste," he said.

Advising legislators from the party to refrain from making "confusing statements", he asked them to release the CD. "We are not small kids and (such remarks) does not augur well," Munirathna said.

On his meeting with BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, the RR Nagar said that he was promised to be inducted to the Cabinet in the next one-and-a-half or two months.

Yediyurappa will keep his word, Munirathna - who had cut an angry figure after his name was left out of the list of ministers inducted on Wednesday - said.

Though Munirathna was among the three assured a Cabinet berth, his name was not included in the final list owing to party concerns over the pending case of alleged election fraud against the MLA.

