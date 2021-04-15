My past work as district minister will help me do well in bypoll: Satish Jarkiholi

KPCC working president and Congress candidate for by-election to the Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency Satish Jarkiholi is optimistic about putting up a good show. He disputes the BJP’s claim that the constituency is its stronghold. The Congress has won 10 of the 17 elections here so far, he says and that teamwork by party leaders and workers can make a difference.

The BJP leaders, before calling me anti-Hindu for creating awareness about superstitious practices, should understand Lord Basaveshwara’s philosophy, he says in an interview with DH.

What made you contest the byelection?

Congress leaders were of the opinion that we need to put up a good show in the byelection and that fielding me as the candidate will help reorganise the party in the district and woo people from all castes and communities towards it. The party wanted a candidate known across the constituency. I was reluctant initially, but after the party made the decision, I agreed to contest.

What issues will Congress raise during the campaign?

We will highlight the rise in prices of essential commodities and fuel, the new farms laws that are against the interests of farmers and the flood-affected not getting funds for reconstructing their houses even after two monsoons. Our party will also focus on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises have not been fulfilled and highlight the performance of the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah.

What are your strengths in the constituency?

I have been in public life for over 25 years. I have been working in sectors like education, sports and the industry, which will help me garner votes. As MLC for two terms and MLA for the third term, the people know my style of working. I was the district incharge minister for three years and am aware of the needs of the constituency.

Will the CD scandal involving BJP leader and your elder brother Ramesh Jarkiholi affect your prospects?

No, the byelection has nothing to do with the case. I have supporters and followers in Gokak and Arabhavi Assembly constituencies. Voters of the Jarkiholi family will stand by me.

The BJP may look to cash in on the sympathy factor in the bylection, necessitated by the death of its sitting member and union minister Suresh Angadi. Will that harm your chances?

BJP looks to capitalise on the sympathy factor to get votes. However, we have been working hard and seeking votes for development of the constituency. We are highlighting the failures of the ruling BJP.