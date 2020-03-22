165, including foreigners, under home quarantine in Mysuru

As many as 165 persons, including foreigners, are under home quarantine for COVID-19 and one person is isolated at a hospital in Mysuru as on Sunday.

According to the communication released by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, a total of 242 persons have been under observation till date. Of these, 76, including 27 foreigners, successfully completed 14 days of quarantine.

The authorities have tested a total of 31 samples, including those of foreigners. Only one of these tested positive.