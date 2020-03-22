165 under home quarantine in Mysuru

165, including foreigners, under home quarantine in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 22 2020, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 16:56 ist
Representative photo. (iStock photo)

As many as 165 persons, including foreigners, are under home quarantine for COVID-19 and one person is isolated at a hospital in Mysuru as on Sunday.

According to the communication released by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, a total of 242 persons have been under observation till date. Of these, 76, including 27 foreigners, successfully completed 14 days of quarantine. 

The authorities have tested a total of 31 samples, including those of foreigners. Only one of these tested positive.

