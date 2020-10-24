All set for tomorrow’s toned-down Jamboo Savari

Howdah elephant Abhimanyu and other jumbos successfully completed the final and full-fledged rehearsal of the Dasara Jamboo Savari on the Mysuru Palace premises on Saturday.

Dasara is a simple affair this year due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The Jamboo Savari, scheduled for Monday, is limited to the Mysuru Palace premises and only 300 people, including artistes, security personnel and dignitaries, are allowed to participate. The district administration has made all arrangements for the live telecast of the event.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will perform puja to Nandi Dhwaja near the Balarama Gate of the Palace, during Makara lagna, between 2.59 pm and 3.20 pm. The CM will perform pushparchane (offering of flower petals) to the idol of Chamundeshwari Devi, placed in the golden howdah, during Kumbha lagna between 3.40 pm and 4.15 pm.

During the rehearsal, Abhimanyu was accompanied by Kumki elephants Vijaya and Kaveri. Vikrama and Gopi were the Nishane and Naufat elephants.

The mounted police, artistes performing nadaswara, veeragase, kilu gombe, mara gaalu, chande and tamate moved along in the procession. A tableau was also part of the procession.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta performed pushparchane to the howdah during the rehearsal. The Police Band played the national anthem and the personnel attached to the City Armed Reserve fired 21 rounds from the seven cannons. Horses attached to the mounted company, artistes and the Police Band too were part of the procession.

Chandragupta said the rehearsal was successful and all arrangements were in place on the Palace premises.

“As per the recommendation of the Covid technical advisory committee, only 300 persons will be allowed. Only a few cultural troupes are allowed to perform during the procession this year,” he said.

M G Alexander, Deputy Conservator of Forests, said the performance of all the elephants and horses was good.

“The elephants are healthy and fit. Abhimanyu will carry the golden howdah,” he said.