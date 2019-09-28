Bhyrappa to open ‘Nadaa Habba’ atop Chamundi Hill today

The stage is all set for the inauguration of ‘Naada Habba’ Mysuru Dasara-2019 on Sunday. will inaugurate Dasara atop the Chamundi Hill, during the auspicious Vruschika lagna from 9.39 am to 10.25 am.

The puja will be offered to the panchaloha idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, to mark the beginning of Navaratri. The idol, which is brought from the Palace museum, will be placed on a silver chariot on Sunday morning and puja will be offered before the inauguration of Dasara. Bhyrappa, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other dignitaries will perform ‘Pushparchane’ to the idol to mark the inauguration of Dasara.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, MoS for Railways Suresh Angadi, Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Laxman S Savadi, District incharge Minister V Somanna, Tourism and Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi, Minister for Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojari, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath and Zilla Panchayat president B C Parimala Shyam will be the chief guests. Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda will preside over the programme.

Yediyurappa, who arrived in the city on Saturday, visited Bhyrappa at his residence.

As many as 11 Dasara-related activities such as lighting of Dasara sports torch; film festival; adventure sports festival; Dasara exhibition; food mela; flower show; Fit India children’s sports arena, cultural programmes at several venues and Dasara illumination will commence on Sunday.

Private durbar

The khasa (private) durbar by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile royal family, will be held at the Mysuru Palace.

Yaduveer will perform various rituals in the presence of his wife Trishika Kumari and mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar on all nine days of Navarathri.

On the ninth day, Yaduveer will perform Ayudha Puja to the arms. On the 10th day, he will take out the Vijaya Yatre on a silver chariot and

perform Banni Puja at Bhuvaneshwari temple on the Palace premises.