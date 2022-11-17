CM Bommai to form panel to resolve Mysuru bus bay dome row

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that he would constitute a committee of experts to look into the design of bus shelters in Mysuru that has resulted in a war of words between MP Prathap Simha and MLA Ramadass.

Ramadass met Bommai here on Wednesday and complained against Simha.

"Ramadass met me and gave a written representation seeking an expert committee to be formed. I'm sending it for approval," Bommai said.

"More than why there's disagreement between the two, the idea is to know what is the right thing to do," he said.

Read | Mysuru bus stop dome row: It's now MP vs MLA vs NHAI

Even as the controversial domes over the bus bay near JSS college on Ooty Road were painted red overnight, the war of words between Simha and Ramadass continued.

Ramadass said he would abide by the report of the committee. However, Simha said a new committee was not required.

"The basic plan of the bus bay doesn't have domes. All rules have been violated here. The national highway authorities have said that it is an 'unauthorised occupation'. The project director of NHAI has given a seven-day deadline for its removal. Let's see what NHAI decides after the deadline," he said.

Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited sources claimed that except for building the bus bay, they had not done anything more.

The domes were not painted by them. The structure would not be removed till NHAI takes up any work in that place, they said. A similar bus bay with domes can be seen at Srirampura in the city.

Turning emotional, Ramadass said, "This controversy is an attempt to get me expelled from the party. I am harassed within the party over the issue. If there is any loss due to that bus bay, I will compensate it with my salary. But spare me from this. My only motto in life is development."

Reacting to this, Simha said, "Ramadass is a senior MLA of our party. He should mention the name of the person who is harassing him. My only intention is that the bus bay should be built as per the basic plan."