Bommai to form panel to resolve Mysuru bus bay dome row

CM Bommai to form panel to resolve Mysuru bus bay dome row

Even as the controversial domes over the bus bay near JSS college on Ooty Road were painted red overnight, the war of words between Simha and Ramadass continued

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru/Mysuru,
  • Nov 17 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 02:56 ist
The bus stop on Nanjangud Road in Mysuru, whose domes are at the centre of a controversy. One of the domes were painted red and a board was affixed on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that he would constitute a committee of experts to look into the design of bus shelters in Mysuru that has resulted in a war of words between MP Prathap Simha and MLA Ramadass.

Ramadass met Bommai here on Wednesday and complained against Simha.

"Ramadass met me and gave a written representation seeking an expert committee to be formed. I'm sending it for approval," Bommai said.

"More than why there's disagreement between the two, the idea is to know what is the right thing to do," he said. 

Read | Mysuru bus stop dome row: It's now MP vs MLA vs NHAI

Even as the controversial domes over the bus bay near JSS college on Ooty Road were painted red overnight, the war of words between Simha and Ramadass continued. 

Ramadass said he would abide by the report of the committee. However, Simha said a new committee was not required.

"The basic plan of the bus bay doesn't have domes. All rules have been violated here. The national highway authorities have said that it is an 'unauthorised occupation'. The project director of NHAI has given a seven-day deadline for its removal. Let's see what NHAI decides after the deadline," he said. 

Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited sources claimed that except for building the bus bay, they had not done anything more.  

The domes were not painted by them. The structure would not be removed till NHAI takes up any work in that place, they said. A similar bus bay with domes can be seen at Srirampura in the city. 

Turning emotional, Ramadass said, "This controversy is an attempt to get me expelled from the party. I am harassed within the party over the issue. If there is any loss due to that bus bay, I will compensate it with my salary. But spare me from this. My only motto in life is development." 

Reacting to this, Simha said, "Ramadass is a senior MLA of our party. He should mention the name of the person who is harassing him. My only intention is that the bus bay should be built as per the basic plan."    

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pratap Simha
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka News
Mysuru

What's Brewing

When the Queen came calling

When the Queen came calling

Nadal 'happy' after Novak Australian Open visa decision

Nadal 'happy' after Novak Australian Open visa decision

India's 1st privately developed rocket to soar tomorrow

India's 1st privately developed rocket to soar tomorrow

Can Mallikarjun Kharge break the Rajasthan deadlock?

Can Mallikarjun Kharge break the Rajasthan deadlock?

Wimbledon to allow women to wear dark undershorts

Wimbledon to allow women to wear dark undershorts

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

 