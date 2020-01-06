Cong challenges BJP leaders to public debate on CAA

KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana challenged the BJP leaders of the Mysuru region, including District in charge Minister V Somanna and MP Prathap Simha, for a debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), publicly.

Addressing a media conference, here, on Monday, he said, the door to door campaign of the BJP, seeking support of the people for CAA, is a farce. “The four-page booklet issued by the BJP consists of lies. It has no mention of National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC),” he said.

Lakshmana said, "The implementation of the CAA, NPR and NRC is a ploy of the BJP to take forward its hidden agenda. The BJP has no issues for the 2024 poll. It has failed on all its promises, like creation of jobs for youth, increase in income of farmers, etc. The economy of the nation is in the doldrums. The GDP growth has slumped. So, the CAA, coupled with NPR and NRC is a conspiracy to snatch the voting rights of the people, who will not vote for the BJP,” he said.

"The Mysuru Congress will expose the lies in the BJP booklet on CAA and issue an one-page pamphlet, to be reached door to door, to the people. The CAA, NPR and NRC are not against just Muslims, but against downtrodden people of all communities. Thus, awareness will be created about it among the people," he said. MLA Dr Yathindra was present at the press meet.