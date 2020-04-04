Container from China behind COVID-19 outbreak in Nanjangud, suspects Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah urged the district administration to investigate about COVID-19 spread in a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud.

Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters after discussion with the officials, at the Office Deputy Commissioner, here. Siddaramaiah said the authorities suspect that a container that came from China to the Pharmaceutical company may be the cause for the outbreak in the region, he said.

However, the exact reason for the outbreak is yet to be ascertained. The samples from the container have been collected and sent for test.

Siddaramaiah also urged the people who visited Nizamuddin to cooperate to fight COVID-19 and urged them to self-quarantine.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light diyas, lamps on April 5 at 9 pm, Siddaramiah said, the PM did not give a solution for the problem. "Will lighting lamps combat COVID-19?" he asked.