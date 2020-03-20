Coronavirus: 114, including 13 foreigners, under observation for COVID-19, says Deputy Commissioner of Mysore

A total of 114 persons, 119 Indians and13 foreigners, are under home quarantine for COVID-19, in Mysuru district, but no positive case is reported up to Friday.

In a communication, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has stated, the authorities have observed 201, 162 Indians and 39 foreigners, till date. A total of 69, 43 Indians and 26 foreigners have successfully completed 14 days of home quarantine. A total of 26 samples were tested and all of them were found to be negative.

The DC has appealed to the persons, who have returned from COVID-19 affected countries or were in personal contact with such persons, to remain in home isolation for 14 days, from the day of arrival, irrespective of having any symptom or not.