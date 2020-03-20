COVID-19: 13 foreigners among 114 under observation

Coronavirus: 114, including 13 foreigners, under observation for COVID-19, says Deputy Commissioner of Mysore

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 20 2020, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 15:05 ist

A total of 114 persons, 119 Indians and13 foreigners, are under home quarantine for COVID-19, in Mysuru district, but no positive case is reported up to Friday.

In a communication, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has stated, the authorities have observed 201, 162 Indians and 39 foreigners, till date. A total of 69, 43 Indians and 26 foreigners have successfully completed 14 days of home quarantine. A total of 26 samples were tested and all of them were found to be negative.

The DC has appealed to the persons, who have returned from COVID-19 affected countries or were in personal contact with such persons, to remain in home isolation for 14 days, from the day of arrival, irrespective of having any symptom or not.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Mysuru
