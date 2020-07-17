Coronavirus: DC orders partial lockdown of Mysuru

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has ordered a partial lockdown of Mysuru due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

The DC ordered lockdown from July 17, 6 am to July 24, 6 am at N R, Udayagiri, Lashkar and Mandi Mohalla Police limits in the city.

In addition, it has decided to lockdown 400 meters from the house where Covid-19 patients have died.

In the first phase, Muneshwarnagar, KHB colony, Udayagiri, Rajeevnagar, Beedi colony and Sathgalli will be lockdown.

The essential shops like milk parlors, vegetable shops, are allowed to open from 6 am to 10 am.

Except, government employees and workers, the entry and exit of others from the area is banned.