COVID-19 lockdown: ASHA volunteer threatened in Mysuru

Even as attacks on ASHA (accredited social health activist) volunteers continued in various places, including in Bengaluru, a similar incident has occurred in Mysuru on Monday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Sumaya Firdouse, an ASHA volunteer attached to Bannimantap government hospital, was on rounds at Aleem Nagar, under NR (Narasimharaja) Police Station limits, when three persons abused and threatened her.

Sumaya has lodged a complaint with the Police, in this regard, against three youths, identified as Mehboob, Khaleel and Gshan. She said, she asked the youth, who were loitering around, to wear masks and maintain social distance, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enraged by her advice, the youth abused and threatened to kill her, if she did not mind her business. However, people nearby rushed to her rescue and provided her safe passage.

