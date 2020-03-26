COVID-19 lockdown: You'll be fined Rs 1,000 for roaming unnecessarily in this village

In an effort to prevent the spreading of novel coronavirus, the Nayaka community leaders of Honganuru village in the taluk have announced of imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 per person, who are found wandering unnecessarily on the roads or seen gathering in groups at places.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

An announcement was made using loudspeakers on the streets where Nayaka community people live. There are 350 houses in the areas.

Taluk Panchayat member and Nayaka community leader Chandru said that in an effort to extend cooperation to the government, the community leaders have decided to impose fine to stop the unnecessary movement of the people on roads.