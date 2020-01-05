DC cancels land transfer order of NGO

Following allegations of running a resort at the Ayurveda Treatment Centre at Biligiri Ranga Hill in the district, owned by Vivekananda Girijana Kalyana Kendra (VGKK), Deputy Commissioner B B Kaveri has issued orders cancelling Land transfer order issued in 2009.

However, VGKK has clarified that no commercial activities like resorts are being carried out on the premises and would question the order in the High Court.

Orders were issued on September 16, 2009, allocating 8 acres land on survey number 4.68, in Biligiri Rangana village, coming under BRT range, for establishing an education centre. Later, on December 8, the order was amended that the land allocated for establishing an education and ayurveda treatment centre.

Later, the place was developed with Rs 1.36 crore fund released by the Tourism department, under Vivek Karuna Foundation, constructing cottages, spa, tree house and other facilities. There were allegations that the place meant for ayurveda centre is being misused for running a resort.

In 2015, BRT Deputy Conservator of Forest had written to the DC alleging commercial activities in the place meant for treatment centre. The organisation has violated the Supreme Court’s order which said no changes should be made in the land for the next 50 years. Hence, the Land transfer order should be cancelled, the departmentclaimed

DC issued a notice in this regard to VGKK honorary secretary H Sudarshan seeking clarification. However, Sudarshan had denied the allegations. A committee was formed, which visited the spot on July 28, 2017 and submitted a report about commercial activities on the place.