Elephant creates panic at tribal hamlet

A lone tusker created panic among the residents of Nagapura tribal hamlet, adjoining Nagarahole tiger reserve, in Hunsur taluk, on Sunday.

The elephant entered the haadi and damaged properties. The tusker also damaged crops and also chased a few villagers, who made attempt to drive the jumbo away.

According to the residents, the elephants frequently raid the villages. Earlier, the animals used to raid crops during the night but, now, it has become common during day time also.

