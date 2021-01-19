Forest department personnel risk their lives to rescue two elephants

Forest department personnel have rescued two elephants that were battling for life, at Begur, coming under Bandipur National Park and Nugu range, on Tuesday.

An elephant was stuck between the railway fencing, at N Begur wildlife range and was struggling to get freed and had turned weak. The Forest department officials swung into action, removed the railway barricades and ensured that the jumbo returned to the forest safely.

In the second incident, an elephant entangled in a fishing net, at Nugu dam and was not able to get out of the water. The department personnel rushed to its rescue and reached the spot in boats. They cut the fishing net that was entangled around its legs and was successful in releasing it into the forest.

Speaking to DH, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Ravikumar said, "The department personnel had risked their lives in both the incidents to rescue and save the jumbos."