Forest dept rescues two leopards in Mysuru district

Forest department officials have rescued two leopards, one in Hunsur taluk and another in T Narsipur taluk of Mysuru district.

Forest officials of Hunsur wildlife division rescued a four-year-old male leopard in Girijaji village of Hunsur taluk during the wee hours of Wednesday.

In T Narsipur taluk, officials of the Mysuru wildlife division rescued a three-year-old female leopard in Boodahalli on Tuesday night.

Following complaints of leopard sighting, cages were placed by forest officials in these two villages.

After veterinary examination, ear-notching and micro-chipping, both leopards were released into the interiors of the forests.