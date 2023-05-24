Forest dept rescues two leopards in Mysuru district

Forest dept rescues two leopards in Mysuru district

In T Narsipur taluk, officials of the Mysuru wildlife division rescued a three-year-old female leopard in Boodahalli on Tuesday night

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 24 2023, 22:25 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 08:07 ist
The leopard which was rescued at Boodahalli village of T Narsipur taluk in Mysuru district. Credit: Special Arrangement

Forest department officials have rescued two leopards, one in Hunsur taluk and another in T Narsipur taluk of Mysuru district.

Forest officials of Hunsur wildlife division rescued a four-year-old male leopard in Girijaji village of Hunsur taluk during the wee hours of Wednesday.

In T Narsipur taluk, officials of the Mysuru wildlife division rescued a three-year-old female leopard in Boodahalli on Tuesday night.

Following complaints of leopard sighting, cages were placed by forest officials in these two villages.

After veterinary examination, ear-notching and micro-chipping, both leopards were released into the interiors of the forests. 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mysuru
Leopards

