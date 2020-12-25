Forum holds mock funeral to oppose amendments to farm Acts

Forum holds mock funeral againstamendments to farm Acts

Sathishkumar T R
Sathishkumar T R, DH News Service, Mysuru, Mysuru,
  • Dec 25 2020, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 01:24 ist
Members of State Backward Classes Awareness Forum take out a mock funeral procession in Mysuru on Thursday.

Members of the State Backward Classes Awareness Forum, along with other activists, performed a mock funeral procession as a mark of protest against the State and Central governments, for the amendments to the Land Reforms and APMC Acts.

The members performed the mock burial at a burial ground at the foot of Chamundi Hill. Forum president K S Shivaramu and retired professor K S Bhagwan participated in the protest.

Bhagwan said the mock funeral reflects the farmers’ situation.

The governments are anti-farmers and the governments should withdraw the amendments, he said.

Backward Classes Awareness Forum
Mysuru
protest
farm laws

