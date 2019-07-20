Give justice for litigants, says HC Justice Oka

Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, on Saturday, called upon the judicial officials, including lawyers and staff members, to ensure justice for the litigants and also advised them to give their best to avoid criticism.

The Chief Justice was addressing a gathering, after inaugurating the first to fourth floor of the court building, at Malalavadi, here.

He said that the judiciary is being criticised by the people and they are questioning its credibility.

“Legal practitioners should take a pledge of giving their best. In many cases, the people feel that they are not getting justice from the executive. Thus, they rush to the courts, seeking justice,” he pointed out.

“No one is happy, coming to a court. But, they are forced by circumstances, as there is no other option. The legal practitioners should remember that the common people come to us as seekers of justice,” he said.

Oka said, “The judicial system must come forward to explain the ideals and values of the Indian Constitution among the people.”

“The objective of the Constitution is one religion, ‘humanity’,” he said.

He said, “The judicial officials are privileged and blessed as they have good infrastructure to work in Karnataka. So, they must perform well. Compared to other states, facilities in Karnataka are best.”

In his presidential address, S N Sathyanarayana, Administrative judge for Mysuru District, lauded the suggestion of the Chief Justice Oka to dispose the oldest 25 cases before September 30.

He said, “The district has several cases pending from 30 years and there is no situation of pleading. The efforts of the judicial officers and cooperation is required to ensure that justice is delivered to the last litigant.”

Principal District and Sessions judge S K Vontigodi and District Legal Services Authority Member Secretaty B P Devamane were present.