Govt committed for development of Kannada: Minister

The city celebrated the 65th Kannada Rajyotsava with great enthusiasm on Sunday. District administration and several pro-Kannada and youth organisations celebrated the occasion in a significant manner.

The district administration had organised a programme in front of Kote Anjaneya Swami temple near Mysore Palace. District in-charge and Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar offered puja to the portrait goddess Bhuvaneshwari to mark the inauguration of the

event.

The minister also offered puja to Nandi Dwaja and hoisted the national and Kannada flags. The district administration felicitated 11 persons for their service in various field on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that state government was committed for the development of Kannada and the state. The government had taken all measures for the development of the state, which has rich heritage, culture and tradition.

Somashekhar said that the people of people of Karnataka extended support to the government in combating Covid-19. The battle against the pandemic was till on and people should lower the guard down. Though Mysuru was a model in tackling Covid-19, the number of cases increased due to various reasons. However, the cases and the death rate are under control now, he said.

Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated at a Covic Care Centre (CCC), at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) building in Mandakalli near Mysuru. More than 50 covid warriors were felicitated on the occasion. Nodal officer Lt Col Dr S U Ashok, Dr C M Jagadish, Medical in-charge Dr Chetan were present along with the staff.