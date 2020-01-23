Govt to recruit 3,500 doctors to fill vacancies: Sriramulu

Health Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday said that the government will appoint 3,500 doctors to fill the vacancies across the state.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new district hospital on KRS Road in the city he said that the state cabinet has decided to recruit the doctors directly. All the 3,500 vacant posts will be filled in the next three months.

Explaining, Sriramulu said, "The doctors were appointed through Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), all these years. We have decided for direct recruitment due to the delay in KPSC process.”

The minister urged District Health Officer (DHO) Dr R Venkatesh to ensure quality treatment at government hospitals. The government is mulling over paying more salary to the doctors working at hill stations. There are also plans to regularise temporary nurses, working under National Health Mission scheme. They will be paid Rs 21,000 salary per month, he said.

Sriramulu said, "The government has been investing huge funds to ensure all facility at the government hospitals. Dialysis and scanning units will be installed at all the district hospitals in the state. The service will be offered free of cost for the needy."

Health Hub

As Mysuru city has many hospitals with good facilities, the MLAs are suggesting to create Mysuru as Health Hub. The city has Trauma Care Centre, Super-Speciality Hospital, district hospital and other medical service units. The newly opened district hospital will start functioning soon. The equipment will be procured and the staff will be appointed soon, he said.

The newly inaugurated 250-bed district hospital has 19 facilities and the government has sanctioned a total of 330 staff, including 60 doctors, 28 administrative staff, 207 para medical staff among the others.

Speaking to media, MLA L Nagendra said, "The government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore to procure equipment and the tender process will begin soon. The new hospital will reduce the burden on KR Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital."

The trauma care centre will be opened within a few days and 63% works of 250-bed Super-Speciality Hospital, on the premises of PKTB hospital has been completed, the MLA said.

District In-charge Minister V Somanna, MP Pratap Simha, Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and others were present.