Karnataka govt transfers Rohini Sindhuri, Shilpa Nag to end rift

The Karnataka government put an end to the rift between IAS officers Rohini Sindhuri and Shilpa Nag by transferring them.

Bagadi Gautham replaced Sindhuri as the Mysuru deputy commissioner and Lakshmikanth Reddy G is the new Commissioner for Mysuru City Corporation commissioner in the place of Nag.

Nag had accused Sindhuri of harassing and humiliating her and had announced her resignation from the IAS. However, Sindhuri had denied it.

Sindhuri has been appointed as Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, in which she had served earlier. Even, Nag has been posted as Director (e-Governance) at the RDPR department.

