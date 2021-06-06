Karnataka transfers Sindhuri, Shilpa Nag to end rift

Karnataka govt transfers Rohini Sindhuri, Shilpa Nag to end rift

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 06 2021, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2021, 09:41 ist
IAS officers Rohini Sindhuri and Shilpa Nag CT. Credit: DH Collage

The Karnataka government put an end to the rift between IAS officers Rohini Sindhuri and Shilpa Nag by transferring them.

Bagadi Gautham replaced Sindhuri as the Mysuru deputy commissioner and Lakshmikanth Reddy G is the new Commissioner for Mysuru City Corporation commissioner in the place of Nag.

Nag had accused Sindhuri of harassing and humiliating her and had announced her resignation from the IAS. However, Sindhuri had denied it.

Sindhuri has been appointed as Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, in which she had served earlier. Even, Nag has been posted as Director (e-Governance) at the RDPR department.

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Rohini Sindhuri
shilpa nag

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Tumbbad 2' should have an explosive script: Sohum Shah

'Tumbbad 2' should have an explosive script: Sohum Shah

'I'm every woman, it's all in me'

'I'm every woman, it's all in me'

Misguided afforestation schemes offer little succour

Misguided afforestation schemes offer little succour

The future of CBD travel: Hop off metro, hop on tram

The future of CBD travel: Hop off metro, hop on tram

Odisha workers' healing touch for Covid patients

Odisha workers' healing touch for Covid patients

 