Karnataka: Male leopard was rescued at Rampura

A male leopard, nearly three years old, was rescued at Rampura, in Nanjangud taluk, on Wednesday.
Forest department authorities had placed a cage in a agriculture land of a farmer three days back following the complaints from the villagers.
The big cat was straying near the village and also had attacked a domestic animal recently.
Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)