Karnataka: Male leopard was rescued at Rampura

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 05 2020, 15:11pm ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 15:11pm ist
Representative Image

A  male leopard, nearly three years old, was rescued at Rampura, in Nanjangud taluk, on Wednesday.

Forest department authorities had placed a cage in a agriculture land of a farmer three days back following the complaints from the villagers. 

The big cat was straying near the village and also had attacked a domestic animal recently.

Nanjangud
Leopards
Karnataka
