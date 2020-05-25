Man arrested for double murder in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 25 2020, 11:58 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 13:01 ist
The police arrested a man for killing two people in connection with a minor accident. The accused killed the duo on Sunday and the police arrest him early on Monday.

Jayapura police arrested Yogesh, 23, of Kote Hindi. Yogesh had killed T Manjunath (33) and R Manjunath (35) of Yedahalli village in the taluk.

According to the Police, Yogesh stabbed the duo after a goods autorickshaw and passenger autorickshaw met with an accident near Kote hundi on Manamdavadi road, here.

The duo and another Murthy were travelling in goods and Yogesh was travelling in passenger auto. A clash broke out between the two groups as the vehicles met with an accident.

