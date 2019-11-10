Model code of conduct in Hunsur Assembly from Nov 11

The model code of conduct (MCC) for by-polls for Hunsur Assembly segment in Mysuru district and KR Pet Assembly segment in Mandya district, will be in place from Monday. While poll code is applicable only for Hunsur assembly segment and not for the district, the code is applicable across Mandya district.

The by-poll is scheduled for December 5. Last date to file nomination papers is November 18 and scrutiny will be held on November 19. The last date to withdraw the papers is November 21.

It may be mentioned that by-polls for both Hunsur and KR Pet segments, necessitated following the disqualification of JD(S) MLAs A H Vishwanath and K C Narayanagowda.