Munirathna will win R R Nagar bypolls by 40,000 margin, says S T Somashekar

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Thursday expressed hopes that BJP candidate Munirathna will win in the upcoming bypolls to Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly segment.

Speaking to reporters, here, Somashekar said, Munirathna will win the bypolls by a 40,000 margin and there is no doubt about it, he said.

"I am not able to participate in the election campaign on all days, as I am busy with Dasara celebration," he said, adding that he was there when Munirathna was filing his nomination papers.