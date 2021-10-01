Mysuru Dasara: Golden throne assembled on Friday

The diamond-studded golden throne, Simhasana, was assembled during the auspicious time, at Mysuru Palace, on Friday.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the member of the erstwhile royal family, will conduct a private durbar (Khasagi durbar), seated on the throne, starting October 7, as part of Navaratri celebrations.

The golden throne was assembled during the auspicious Tula lagna at 9:15 am. While the member of erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar supervised the assembling of the throne, the family members and the palace staff were present.

Various parts of the golden throne like the main seat, the umbrella, the flight of steps and others, which were kept in the Palace strong room, were brought out under tight security.

Special homas were performed as part of the ritual, on Friday morning. Due to the private durbar in Mysuru Palace and other rituals, the entry of visitors to the palace has been restricted for a few days, during Navaratri.