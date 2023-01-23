Mysuru: Fear grips villages in 2 taluks after leopard attacks, combing ops begin

The rise in man-animal conflict has created panic among the people in the villages of T Narsipur and H D Kote taluks of Mysuru district.

Five deaths have been reported due to leopard and tiger attacks in T Narsipur and H D Kote taluks since October 2022.

Fear gripped the people of T Narsipur taluk, after Jayanth, a 11-year-old boy, was mauled to death by a leopard at Horalahalli on Saturday night.

This was the fourth death due to leopard attack in T Narsipur taluk over the last three months.

On Sunday, 18-year-old Manju was mauled to death by a tiger at Balle tribal hamlet in H D Kote taluk under Nagarahole tiger reserve.

A 50-year-old farmer was attacked by a leopard in Nanjangud taluk on Sunday. He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

While the people of Horalahalli and other villages staged a protest near the T Narsipur bridge on Sunday morning, residents of Balle hamlet staged a protest, blocking the Mysuru-Manandawadi road on Sunday night, accusing the forest department of negligence.

Deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and the forest department personnel rushed to the spot and assured the villagers that all measures would be taken to protect the people from leopard attacks.

The department has relaunched the combing operation to trap leopards in the region. A huge cage was placed near Horalahalli on Monday.

The cage has been placed at the spot where the leopard claimed the life of the 11-year-old boy.

Around 120 employees from Bandipur and Nagarahole tiger reserves have been deputed for the operation.

Chief conservator of forests Malathi Priya said 10 teams have been formed and cages have been placed at several places.

“Sixteen camera traps have been installed. Thermal drones will be used during the night operation,” she said.

The elephant task force personnel too are participating in the operation for the last two days.

The DC has given a 15-day deadline. The place where the leopard attacked the boy is a mini forest. The leopard was hiding there among the bushes. The bushes are now being cleared, Priya said.

“Rumours are being spread that the DC has issued shoot-at-sight orders. Only the principal chief conservator of forests has the power to issue such orders,” Priya said.

Additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Kumar Pushkar visited the spot.