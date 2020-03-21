Mysuru MP asks CM BSY to ban visitors from other states

MP Pratap Simha urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to ban the entry of people from other states to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While addressing a press conference in Mysuru, the MP said, a few states have sealed their borders banning entry of other state people. The MP also asked for thermal screening at the borders.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

According to the Simha, Himachal Pardesh has banned visitors from other states. Similarly, we have to take similar measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.