Mysuru MP asks CM BSY to ban visitors from other states

Mysuru MP asks CM BSY to ban visitors from other states

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 21 2020, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 12:58 ist
Pratap Simha. (DH Photo)

MP Pratap Simha urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to ban the entry of people from other states to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

While addressing a press conference in Mysuru, the MP said, a few states have sealed their borders banning entry of other state people. The MP also asked for thermal screening at the borders.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

According to the Simha, Himachal Pardesh has banned visitors from other states. Similarly, we have to take similar measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
B S Yediyurappa
Pratap Simha
Himachal Pardesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Anil Ambani has to pay $100 million by March 20 end

Anil Ambani has to pay $100 million by March 20 end

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

How long until news if Tokyo Olympics will happen?

How long until news if Tokyo Olympics will happen?

 