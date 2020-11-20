Mysuru Police arrest 5 persons in honey-trap case

Mysuru Police arrest 5 persons in honey-trap case

The case of honey trap came to light after a victim, also a political leader, lodged a police complaint with Kuvempu Nagar Police

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 20 2020, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 12:00 ist
According to the Police, the gang honey-trapped several high-profile people in parts of the state. Credit: iStock Photo

Mysuru City Police arrested five members of a gang in a honey-trap case.

The police arrested Naveen, Shivaraju, Harish, Anitha and Viji. According to the Police, the gang honey-trapped several high-profile people in parts of the state.

The case of honey trap came to light after a victim, also a political leader, lodged a police complaint with Kuvempu Nagar Police in the city.

According to the Police, the gang had blackmailed the victim with his personal video and received a ransom of Rs 31 lakh from him to handover the video. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

When is a deadline not a deadline? When it’s Brexit

When is a deadline not a deadline? When it’s Brexit

The power to say ‘no’ makes careers: Sushant Singh

The power to say ‘no’ makes careers: Sushant Singh

DH Toon | Cows over people?

DH Toon | Cows over people?

Puerto Rico space telescope to close down

Puerto Rico space telescope to close down

Rare 'Tahiti' portrait by Gauguin set for French sale

Rare 'Tahiti' portrait by Gauguin set for French sale

Don't copy Kohli's style: Harbhajan to Rahane

Don't copy Kohli's style: Harbhajan to Rahane

 