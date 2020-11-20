Mysuru Police arrest 5 persons in honey-trap case

Mysuru City Police arrested five members of a gang in a honey-trap case.

The police arrested Naveen, Shivaraju, Harish, Anitha and Viji. According to the Police, the gang honey-trapped several high-profile people in parts of the state.

The case of honey trap came to light after a victim, also a political leader, lodged a police complaint with Kuvempu Nagar Police in the city.

According to the Police, the gang had blackmailed the victim with his personal video and received a ransom of Rs 31 lakh from him to handover the video.