Mysuru's erstwhile Royal family host Dasara rituals at Palace

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will perform the Nandi dhwaja puja in the afternoon

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 26 2020, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 13:35 ist
Vijayadashami marks the tenth day of Sharannavaratri celebrations. Credit: DH Photo

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile Royal family concluded the Sharannavaratri celebrations by performing special pujas at the Bhuvaneshwari Temple and taking a 'Vijaya Yatre' in the premises of the Mysuru Palace, on the occassion of Vijayadashami on Monday.

Vijayadashami marks the tenth day of Sharannavaratri celebrations.

Yaduveer performed the 'Banni puja' near the Bhuvaneshwari temple. He also performed pujas for the Pattada Kathi, Ane, Kudure and the cows.

Vijaya yatre is taken out by Yaduveer on the silver palanquin every year. But this year, he skipped the event and took a procession out in the car, which surprised many.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will perform the Nandi dhwaja puja in the afternoon launching the Vijayadashami jamboo savari celebrations at 2.30 pm.

 

Karnataka
Mysuru
Dasara
Vijayadashami
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

