'No non-essential shops be opened after 6 pm'

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 04 2020, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 21:36 ist
City Police Commissioner Chandragupta

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta on Saturday said that no shops, except medical shops, hospitals and home delivery kitchens, are allowed to open after 6 pm from Sunday.

The commissioner said despite several warnings, a few people are reluctant to be at home. The police have seized more than 500 vehicles for violating the guidelines. "To ensure proper lockdown, except emergency services, no shops are allowed to open from 6 pm, until the lockdown is relaxed," he said.

Misuse of pass

The commissioner said that the people are approaching the police, demanding for pass unnecessarily. He urged the citizens to get the pass, only if there is an emergency.

First two cases

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said that the first two cases, which were reported on March 21 and March 23, also foreign returns, are nearing completion of their isolation. They will be tested twice and will be discharged, if they are tested negative. The DC is hopeful of discharging them soon.

As many as 2,833 people were observed as on Saturday. Out of them 1,626 are under quarantine and 1,179 have completed the quarantine period.  The 28 people, who are tested positive are isolated.

Mysuru
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Karnataka
