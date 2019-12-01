One held in Abhishek murder case

The San Bernardino police (United States) have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Mysuru-based Abhishek S Bhat.

Abhishek, son of Sudesh Chand and Nandini Aithal of Kuvempu Nagar, was killed when a person opened fire at him at San Bernardino, California, US, on November 28.

Abhishek’s relative Ramnath said San Bernardino police had contacted the family and informed about the arrest of Eric Devon Turner. The police arrested him based on CCTV camera footage.

The family is planning to visit US but is facing visa problem. In order to extend financial support to the family to travel to US and perform the final rites, Varun Krishna and Srivatsa Bhat have launched an online fundraiser campaign.

The team's target is to raise Rs 50 lakh and 848 people have contributed a total of Rs 24 lakh so far. Individuals willing to contribute can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-abhishek-sudhesh