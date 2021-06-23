Person infected with Delta Plus Covid-19 variant recovered last month: Mysuru DC

Mysureans heaved a sigh of relief as the Deputy Commissioner informed that a person, who was infected with a ‘Delta Plus’ variant of Covid-19, had recovered last month.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said the person has recovered and he is healthy now.

Assuring that the district administration and the Health Department are taking all the possible measures, Gautham asked the people not to panic in this regard.

District Health Officer Dr K H Prasad said a sample of the person was collected on May 4 and he recovered last month itself. The person and his family members are healthy. The people of Mysuru need not worry about the new variant. The DHO denied revealing additional details of the infected.

The DHO said the process of identifying the primary and secondary contacts of the infected person is on and samples will be sent to Bengaluru for sequencing, DHO said.