Ramzan celebrated with religious fervour in Mysuru, but within homes

Ramzan was celebrated by with religious fervour, but the festivities were confined to their respective homes, in the wake of lockdown, due to COVID-19 in Mysuru on Monday. Police security was provided at sensitive areas across the city.

Sir Khazi Mohammed Usman Shariff said, a call was given to all to offer the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers from their respective homes. “We had asked the faithful to abide by the guidelines of the lockdown, stay at home and celebrate the festival in a simple way. We prayed for peace and prosperity of the society and also for a check on the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and good health for all,” he said.

President of Mili Council, Mysuru unit, Mohammed Zakaullah Siddiqi said, most of the people have not bought new clothes and other accessories this year. “A call was given to all, to help the poor with groceries and also with cash, instead of spending the money on clothes and other things, which are not basic necessities,” he said.

He said, even though he is a Moulana, he too did not offer prayers at the mosque. This was even as the Police had allowed the opening of the mosque and had given a provision for three persons to offer prayers there.

Many people offered prayers at the house of their family elders. In some houses, families of brothers and sisters gathered for prayers. The faithful visited the houses of relatives and friends, to get the blessings of elders, in their own localities. They shared food and sweets among each other.

However, a section of the people complained that they could not visit the cemeteries to pay homage to their elders and ancestors, as it is a custom, after offering prayers at either mosque or Idgah Maidan. “Police personnel were camping near the cemeteries, including Bada Makan at Tippu Circle on Bengaluru Road. Thus, we paid homage to our elders from a distance and returned,” they said.