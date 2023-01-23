Rathasaptami special: Sun gazing for 28 minutes on January 24

A Mysuru-based Yoga enthusiast is all set for a record in sun gazing, without blinking his eyes for 28 minutes at 12 noon, on Tuesday, January 24, on account of Rathasaptami (celebrated on January 28 this year), and his mother’s birthday.

Badarinarayan Kaggadasa Srinivasan will demonstrate this sun gazing feat, coupled with Pranayama, amid burning ‘agni kundas’ (fire pits), near Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple, in Mysuru. Yoga exponent and member of the Yoga Certification Board of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga K Raghavendra Pai will be present on the occasion.

In 2019

B K Srinivasan has already created a few records in Yoga, sun gazing, and Pranayama. He had demonstrated a similar sun-gazing feat on December 26, 2019, during a solar eclipse, when the ‘Ring of Fire’ was witnessed.

While experts say that it is harmful to see the sun with the naked eye, Badarinarayan says he has become an expert in seeing the sun with his eyes directly, not for a few seconds, but for minutes together. Besides, Rathasapthami, it is a tribute to his mother Chakravarthy Raja Iyengar Bharathi, he added.

Earlier record

Son of Bharathi and the late K R Srinivasan, a bodybuilder, Badarinarayan started his journey of creating records in Yoga in 2013, when he created a world record in performing Sirsasanas in over 1,000 places of heritage structures, including UNESCO heritage structures.

Later, he started ‘sun gazing, deemed to be dangerous, yet beneficial to the body. “It is very dangerous if performed without proper supervision. It is beneficial when done half an hour after sunrise and half an hour before sunset. During these vital hours, there are minimal ultraviolet (UV) rays. Hence the gazing of the sun is not so harmful to the eyes,” he said.

In Puducherry

Badarinarayan created a record when he gazed nonstop at the ‘hot midday sun’ continuously for 18 minutes as a mark of respect to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Auroville of Puducherry in 2018. Even then, he dedicated his feat to his mother, born on Rathasapthami, vardanthi of Sun God.

“One of the major positive effects of sun gazing is the activation of the Pineal gland, also called the third eye. The pineal gland is responsible for sleep and wake cycle and produces two important hormones serotonin and melatonin. Sun gazing also helps in synthesis of vitamins A and D during the first hour of sunrise. It brings balance to the mind and encourages a positive mindset, resulting in an increase in confidence level,” Badarinarayan said.

Badarinarayan is involved in creating awareness against the usage of non-recyclable plastic and parthenium weed. He helps the destitute, by facilitating their admission to shelters through official channels.