Special clinic to be opened for LGBT community

Asha Kirana Hospital opened a special clinic to treat the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community at its premises in Hebbal, Mysuru.

Hospital Trustee K S Gururaj told DH that, the LGBT community people will be provided free treatment on every Saturday between 2 pm and 5 pm.

"We have observed that the people belonging to this community find it difficult to get treatment at the hospitals. Moreover, some of the hospitals hesitate to provide treatment to them. As the patients find it embarrassing to visit normal hospitals, we have opened a special clinic for them. They can visit the hospital on other days also. They would be treated under the guidance of Dr. S N Mothi," he said.