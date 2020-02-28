State to offer subsidy for solar-powered irrigation pumps: Minister

Irrigation, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said that the state government is planning to launch solar-powered irrigation pump set project and would give subsidy for one lakh pump sets to ensure uninterrupted water supply for crops.

Madhuswamy was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for two-lift irrigation projects to fill 21 lakes from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) backwaters, at a programme organised at the Horticulture College in Yalachahalli, near here. The government has taken up the project at a cost of Rs 65 crore.

Madhuswamy said, “The Union government is offering 30% subsidy for solar-powered irrigation pump sets. Similarly, the state government is planning to offer subsidy for solar-powered pump sets. Our intention is to help the farmers to supply sufficient water to their crops,” he said.

The minister said, “The farmers can sell excess solar power to the government. The government will procure power from the farmers to make them financially stable.”

Madhuswamy said, “Digging of borewells for irrigation purpose is inevitable and it should not be banned under the guise of conservation of water table. We must rejuvenate groundwater table to overcome water scarcity rather than imposing a ban. It is not possible for the farmers to sustain without water.”

The minister called upon the farmers to use water scientifically as it is precious. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s priority is to solve water issues and to improve groundwater table across the state.

The government will take all measures for the cause, he assured.

Sewage water to fill lakes

Madhuswamy asked the officials and people’s representatives to see if sewage water generated in Mysuru city can be used to rejuvenate groundwater table. “The city generates 120 million litres per day (MLD) sewage water and it can be used to fill lakes after treatment,” he suggested.

Control migration

Madhuswamy said that unless and until migration of villagers to cities is stopped, development is not possible. “We have to create opportunities for villagers to lead a dignified life in villages, by creating employment. We have failed to do it all these years. The people are migrating to cities due to lack of facilities in rural areas. But, now, load on cities has increased, due to overpopulation,” he said.

According to him, the state has failed to manage drought and floods. “We have no option to store water during floods. If we had options such as check dams, we could have saved a large quantum of water. Nearly, 800 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of water was released from the state during the recent floods,” he said.

District In-charge Minister V Somanna and MP Pratap Simha lauded Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda for his efforts for initiating the project. Somanna assured to extend the project to fill another six tanks as requested by Devegowda.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar and Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyant were present.