Steps will be taken to conserve over 200 structures in Mysuru: Minister

Mysuru district minister S T Somashekar said that due to continuous rains they have not been able to take measures towards conservation of heritage structures in heritage city Mysuru.

He was speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Saturday.

The minister was asked about the conservation of more than 200 heritage structures in Mysuru after portions of the wall of the fort around Mysore Palace and the building of Maharani’s college collapsed.

“We will examine the matter and take necessary steps. I have brought it to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ,” he said.

When asked on a report of this year’s Dasara expenses, Somashekar said, it will be revealed by next week."Members of 19 dasara sub committees have already submitted reports on expenses. Two more sub committees are yet to submit the report. Once they submit, we will reveal the details of Dasara expenses,” he said.

Speaking on Chamdundeshwari constituency, MLA’s decision to remain in JD(S) party, he said, “I have always told that it is difficult to predict the steps to be taken by former Prime Minister H D Devegowda. So none from BJP invited G T Devegowda to the party, I am not aware if Congress did it. Being a district minister irrespective of which party he belonged to, I was just friendly with G T Devegowda that’s it. But I had no expectation that he would join BJP. We have winnable candidates for all 124 constituencies. BJP will surely come to power in 2023 assembly elections too."

On crop losses, damages to infrastructure and houses suffered due to rains in Mysuru district, he said, "Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and revenue minister R Ashok have already reviewed the situation on rain damages in the entire State, and they are taking necessary steps. Mysuru deputy commissioner has already paid relief funds to victims for the loss due to South West Monsoons. The extent of losses in North East monsoons will be assessed and relief amount would be released."

On transfer of Mysuru DC, he said, “It was one and half years since he came. As per the policy of the government, the transfers have been done. It is common."