Two women, including one pregnant, test coronavirus positive in Mysuru

2 women, including one pregnant, test COVID-19 positive

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 03 2020, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 16:46 ist
Representative image

With two women, including one pregnant, testing positive for COVID-19, Ramakrishna Nagar G block has been declared as containment zone and the area has been sealed on Wednesday.

According to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Health Officer Dr D G Nagaraju, two women, mother and daughter reached Mysuru from Maharashtra on Sunday. 

On their arrival at airport in Bengaluru, the women were suggested for home quarantine as a woman was six-month pregnant. Later they both travelled in a taxi to Mysuru.

The Officer said, the authorities collected the samples of the women in Mysuru and the result tested positive.

Following the results, the area is sealed down for 28 days. According to the family members of the victims, they both did not go out from home. However, the authorities are checking for the primary contacts.

