UoM postpones KSET for Assistant Prof post to Sept 27

University of Mysore postpones KSET for Assistant Professor post to September 27

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 28 2020, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 10:05 ist
Credit: University of Mysore website

The University of Mysore (UoM) has postponed the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for the post of Assistant Professor.

The varsity, the nodal agency to conduct to the KSET, has decided to conduct exams on September 20 as per the state government's order but as the Police Department is conducting examination on the same date, the varsity rescheduled the date to September 27.

As many as 1.06 lakh candidates have applied to for the KSET. The exams were supposed to be held for 41 subjects at 11 centres across the state.
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
University of Mysore
Mysuru

What's Brewing

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

 