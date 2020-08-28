University of Mysore postpones KSET for Assistant Professor post to September 27

The University of Mysore (UoM) has postponed the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for the post of Assistant Professor.

The varsity, the nodal agency to conduct to the KSET, has decided to conduct exams on September 20 as per the state government's order but as the Police Department is conducting examination on the same date, the varsity rescheduled the date to September 27.

As many as 1.06 lakh candidates have applied to for the KSET. The exams were supposed to be held for 41 subjects at 11 centres across the state.

