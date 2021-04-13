Vehicular movement restricted on Bisile ghat from April 16 to June 1

The vehicular movement on the Bengaluru-Jalsuru route, on Bisile Ghat, in Sakleshpur taluk, has been restricted from April 16 to June 1, for taking up road concretisation works, according to the orders issued by Deputy Commissioner R Girish.

As concretisation of three-kilometre stretch (from 283 KM to 286 km) is being taken up and as the Bisile ghat section is narrow, the vehicular movement is restricted, the order said.

The road is being used mostly by the devotees travelling to pilgrim centre Kukke Subramanya and also by the locals travelling to Hethuru, Yasaluru, Shanivarasanthe and others. They have to take an alternate route on national highway 75 via Sakleshpur-Gundya and Somwarpet-Madikeri-Sulya route.