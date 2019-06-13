NEET toppers from state do well in AIIMS entrance test

Students from Karnataka who excelled in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 have also aced in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) entrance test, for which the results were announced on Thursday.

Phaneendra, who topped the state in NEET by securing all India 36 rank, has secured rank 77 in AIIMS. “I wanted to get into AIIMS, Delhi, but now I am not sure, with this ranking. I am hoping to get into AIIMS, Jodhpur/Bhubaneshwar,” he said.

His father is a teacher at the government high school at Ramanathapura in Hassan district. The boy’s mother works with Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd.

“I want to complete my masters in medicine and become a surgeon,” he said.

Pragya Mitra from Bengaluru, who had secured All India rank of 99 in NEET 2019, has secured rank 55 in AIIMS test. Pragya wants to become a cardio-surgeon.

Sai Ram, who had secured 208th rank in NEET, has secured 67th rank in AIIMS test. “I am happy with my results, but I am joining JIPMER as my ranking is 35 there.” Mahesh Anand, who secured all-India 43rd rank in NEET, has got 125th rank in AIIMS.