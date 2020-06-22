New boards for workers from unorganised sector in state soon: Karnataka Labour Minister

Karnataka Labour and Sugar Minister Shivram Hebbar said that state government will form different boards to protect the interests of workers from unorganised sector. Neighbouring state of Kerala has 24 such boards and Tamil Nadu has 19 boards. Bills in this regard would be tabled during the coming session of state legislature.

Hebbar reviewed progress of Labour and Sugar Departments at the Deputy Commissioners office on Monday.

He said the move to table bills for the establishment of boards could not be done due to the COVID-19 crisis. Problems of workers from unorganised sector came to the fore during the lockdown period and government did its best to come to their aid and also ensure that no starvation deaths take place in the state. Labour Department distributed food kits to the labourers and was well supported by philanthropists, foundations and seers.

Many of the government departments are spread into different wings and are costing the state exchequer. A cabinet subcommittee headed by Revenue Minister R Ashok decided to merge many of the departments to avoid multiplication of works and bring them under one umbrella and that has resulted in the Sugar Commissionerate being shifted to Bengaluru, he said.

He said development of North Karnataka is the agenda of the government and it wants to allay fears of step motherly treatment being meted to the region. "As a minister myself , I want development of the state and as elected representative from North Karnataka region, I want its development too. Feelings of second grade treatment being meted to the region are being resolved," he said.

Employee State Insurance (ESI) Hospitals across the state are facing shortage of doctors. Soon 155 doctors will be appointed through Karnataka Public Service Commission and preference will be given for Belagavi district with it being an industrial hub, Hebbar stated.

He directed the sugar factories to ensure that they clear dues of farmers and not to keep them pending until receipt of subsidies from the centre. Farmers while supplying sugarcane do not levy such conditions and factories should reciprocate by paying their dues in time.

Hebbar said non-availability of data and labourer cards not being renewed had come as hurdle while distributing aid announced for unorganised sector workers. Among the 7 lakh plus such workers, aid has been pending for over 3 lakh and with norms being relaxed, they will get the aid soon.