Workman status protected till found guilty: HC

Not appropriate to deny protected workman status on mere initiation of disciplinary proceeding: HC

Justice M I Arun said this while partly allowing a petition filed by Tata Marcopolo Motors Limited, Dharwad.

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 03 2023, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 03:53 ist
The court said that workman is unfit to be protected if it is proved in the disciplinary proceedings that the person is guilty. Credit: iStock Images

The Dharwad bench of the high court has said that it is not appropriate to deny the status of a protected workman if merely a disciplinary proceeding is initiated.

Justice M I Arun said this while partly allowing a petition filed by Tata Marcopolo Motors Limited, Dharwad.

“Pendency of any disciplinary proceedings is considered sufficient to deny the status of a protected workman. Then in that event, the employer can easily victimise any person,” the court said. 

The court, however, said that it has to be held that the said workman is unfit to be accorded the status of the protected workman if it is proved in the disciplinary proceedings that the person is guilty of the allegations, or if a charge sheet is filed in a criminal case, after due investigation by the police. 

The petitioner management had challenged the December 20, 2022 order of the Deputy Labor Commissioner, Belagavi that recognized certain members of the employees union as protected workmen.

It was claimed that two employees were dismissed from service after being found guilty of the charges in the disciplinary proceedings. Though the Labour Court ordered their reinstatement, the operation of the award was stayed by the high court on an appeal filed by the petitioner management. However, in respect of the other two employees, the disciplinary proceedings have been merely initiated and the allegations are not yet proven.

Justice Arun said it would be unjust to deny these two employees the status of protected workmen. Regarding the other two employees, who were found guilty in the disciplinary proceedings, the court said they could not be considered role models and are not entitled to be treated as protected workmen.

The bench observed that the basic object of the law recognising certain office-bearers of Trade Union as protected workmen is to protect them against victimisation by the employer. “However, it should not result in one losing sight of the fact that undesirable persons can get the status of protected workmen and use the said benefit for their selfish purposes at the cost of the industry. As observed by this court in the Wonderla case, the Trade Union leaders are meant to be role models for the rest of the workforce. They are required to canvas the just and reasonable demands of the workmen in accordance with law and oppose the workmen from being exploited by the employer, but not to harass or blackmail the employer and scuttle the industry,” the court said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dharwad
Workers
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kids shun screens for traditional games

Kids shun screens for traditional games

‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?

‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?

Few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

Few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

 