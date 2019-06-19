Official of Taiwanese firm meets CM, seeks land

Director of Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd V Lee on Wednesday urged Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to allot land required for the company’s project at Narasapura in Kolar.

Lee, who met the chief minister at his home office, said the government has allotted 40 acres of land for its Rs 650-crore project related to Information and Communications Technology coming up in Kolar district. The Taiwan-based company has requested the chief minister to allot the remaining three acres at the earliest.

The government has approved Wistron’s proposal to set up its facility to manufacture smartphones, internet of things (IOT) devices and bio-tech devices at Narasapura in Kolar.

The company has already set up one of its units at Peenya in Bengaluru, employing 1,500 people. The chief minister has assured to extend full cooperation for the industrial development, he added.