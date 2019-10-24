On a mission to bring people close to nature

A life of comfort is what we all desire. In the process of creating a ‘better’ world, our actions are resulting in the loss of flora and fauna — not just in the jungles but also in our surrounding environs — at a rapid rate. The problem only gets aggravated due to the public’s lack of awareness about the need to conserve wildlife.

In an effort to do her bit, Abhisheka Krishnagopal, an artist-cum-wildlife educator, conducts workshops and activities on ecology to make people develop a sense of awareness about the different life forms be it plants, animals or insects that are part of our ecosystem.

“I realised that there was lack of ecology-related resource materials in local languages. So, I came up with education materials to help people connect with nature,” Abhisheka said.

Abhisheka, who has a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts and Masters in Ecology and Environment, has been working in the field of wildlife conservation for over 20 years now. She uses her experience as an artist, dancer and wildlife researcher to use art as a medium to teach science and make people more environment conscious.

She believes that just talking about the need to conserve our environment won’t suffice. Only when we are involved in activities related to the same, does it make an impact.

Through Abhisheka’s workshops Ipsa Jain, a science visualiser, learnt about the effectiveness of using art to take science to a larger mass. She had also volunteered for the ‘How to be a Fig’ project which aimed to highlight the importance of fig trees as a keystone species through dance.

“Not many are comfortable with science. There is some inhibition towards the subject. However, art helps break that barrier. Science is better understood if it is taught through art,” Ipsa said. “Such workshops help children get initiated into science.”

Abhisheka adopts sustainable methods to teach children about the different facets of nature.

“I make children use stones, sticks, discarded materials or whatever is locally available to create art on wildlife-related themes. The idea behind this is to help them overcome the fear of wild animals and connect better with wildlife,” she added. This technique is very useful in rural areas where there is dearth of art materials.

Through her workshops and dance choreography, she is encouraging people to take note of the different plants, animals, birds and insects around them. “Such workshops are a great way to improve our observational skills. Only when we observe a cobweb or a bird building its nest do we start appreciating nature. This in turn cultivates our love for nature,” said Sriranjini of Kavade ToyHive, which had associated with Abhisheka to conduct a nature workshop for children.

Unlike most nature walks, where people are just shown birds and animals, she conducts activities that promote an understanding on importance of the role played by the myriad species our ecosystem. “Only when one is aware about a particular species, will he or she feel the need to protect it. Such activities bring about an attitudinal change in people and will prompt them to work towards nature conservation,” Abhisheka said.