Online fraud: Youth cheated of Rs 14 lakh

A youth from Vanitha Colony in Hubballi lost Rs 14 lakh after being cheated through an online work-from-home advertisement here on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by victim Nikitha Gunti with the Cybercrime police station, the fraudsters sent her a work-from-home advertisement on her Instagram account and later followed it up with chat messages on her WhatsApp and Telegram accounts. The fraudster claimed himself to be a representative of Wipro1.in.

The fraudster asked Nikitha to credit Rs 100 as a recharge amount and returned Rs 200 to her. Later, for crediting Rs 3,000 she received Rs 3,400 and for Rs 20,000 she got Rs 24,000.

Lured by this, the victim credited Rs 1.91 lakh and Rs 12.65 lakh to the account suggested by the fraudster and when she failed to get the returns, she realised that she has been cheated, and filed a complaint. Investigations are on.