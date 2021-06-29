Online gambling: HC directs CS to file statement

Online gambling: HC directs chief secretary to file statement

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 29 2021, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 00:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The High Court on Tuesday directed the chief secretary to make a statement on the issue of online gambling. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed this order after noticing that the government had been reluctant to take a stand on the issue despite allowing several adjournments.  

The court recalled that a notice was first issued in the PIL in November 2020 and for the past four months, the government had failed to place a cabinet decision as well the statement of objections before the court.

On Tuesday, again the government sought two weeks time to file a statement of objections.

“Even as of today, the government has not placed on record its stand and the cabinet decision. Thus, there is a failure to abide by the assurance. Hence, we have no option but to direct the chief secretary to file an affidavit explaining as to why the orders of this court are not complied with. The affidavit shall be filed within one week from today,” the court said.

The PIL is filed by D R Sharada, a resident of Davangere.

The petition said the government had not created any regulatory regime for online games, gambling or betting of any nature.

The gullible and hapless sections of the society, particularly the youth, are falling prey to online gambling and betting in the midst of a pandemic situation, it stated.

On the other hand, The Online Rummy Federation (TORF) has claimed Rummy as a game of skill and not gambling as such and is thus exempted it from the applicability of the penal provisions.

It said that the policy prohibits the use of automated players (technically known as ‘BOTS’) and an in-house policy precludes employees from playing real money games on the platform.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka High Court
Gambling

Related videos

What's Brewing

Could your face mask detect Covid?

Could your face mask detect Covid?

Which are India's most attractive employer brands?

Which are India's most attractive employer brands?

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

 