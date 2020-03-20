Oppn demands Kerala model to tackle virus

Opposition leaders have urged the state government to emulate the 'Kerala Model' in tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, here on Friday.

Both Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy urged chief minister B S Yediyurappa to ensure the welfare of the people of the state by following the measures implemented in Kerala.

Kumaraswamy, in a tweet, said that there was no difference between Karnataka and Kerala considering the anxiety over the pandemic. "It is affecting the economy of our state. It is having a direct impact on the poor," he said, urging the state to implement Kerala-like measures.

It can be recalled that the Kerala government set aside Rs 20,000 crore to tackle the Covid-19 crisis by providing free food grains, subsidised meals and others until the pandemic ran its course.

Siddaramaiah said that the measures by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to combat Corona infection was a model, as it prioritised the welfare of common man. In a series of tweets, he demanded the state to set up testing labs in all major cities and increase the number of quarantine facilities and ventilators.